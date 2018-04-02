Tigers Lead the Chip-N Club Invite After Two Rounds

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Missouri Women's golf team opened the 2012-13 campaign at the Chip-N Club Invitational in Lincoln, Neb., today. After two rounds of play, the Tigers lead the tournament by three strokes. Mizzou currently sits 34-over-par after going 299 and 312 in the first and second rounds.

Freshman Kat Hepler made her Mizzou debut today and leads the team at 6-over-par. The Normal, Ill., native sits in a tie for second in the tournament and kicked off the day by earning a birdie on the second hole. She added another two birdies to the tally in the second round.

Redshirt freshman Michelle Butler also made her debut as a Tiger and finished the day 7-over-par to tie for fourth in the tournament. She notched an opening round score of 74, just 2-over-par, and followed it up with a 77 in the second round.

Also playing for the Tigers, Laura Kraft sits at 12-over-par to tie for 15th in the tournament with a second round tally of 74-82--156. Junior Ariana Savich is just a few strokes behind Kraft and sits in a tie for 24th. Savich had a rough start to the tournament, but regained momentum as she recorded a birdie in each of the two rounds played. She scored 81-77-158 on the day. Junior Taylor Gohn is tied for 34th place as she scored 77-84-161 on the tournament.

Competing as an individual, junior Kate Gallagher finished the second round in 28th place. She recorded scores of 80 and 79 in the first two rounds of play.

The Chip-N Club Invitational is hosted by the University of Nebraska at the Country Club of Lincoln. Located in Lincoln, Neb., the teams will participate in a 54-hole tournament on the 6,075-yard, par 72 course. The third round of play will begin tomorrow with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.