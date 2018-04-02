Tigers Making the Top Three?

COLUMBIA - Tiger fans waited early Monday to find out what rank their team would have in the new college basketball polls. The team's win over Baylor Saturday was huge for Mizzou fans. Other top-ranked teams had losses over the weekend. Both of which mean Mizzou will be moving up in the NCAA rankings.

Currently, the MU Basketball team is ranked fifth in both the AP and ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll. Mizzou is expected to move up, possibly to the top three, Monday afternoon.