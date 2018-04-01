Tigers Move to 29-0 and Prepare for Rematch against Gators

COLUMBIA - The MU volleyball team remained undefeated this weekend by beating SEC opponents Auburn and Alabama.

The sixth ranked Tigers started their four game road trip on Friday against Auburn. They swept Auburn in three straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-22) and improved to a national best 28-0. Senior setter Molly Kreklow led the team with 42 assists on 52 kills.

Sunday night the team faced a tougher challenge in Alabama. The Tigers held off the Crimson Tide with 19 blocks to win three sets to one (25- 22, 24-26, 25-20, 25-12). Kreklow continued to manage the team with 48 assists, eight blocks, and eight digs. Freshmen Carly Kan led the team in kills with 14 and added 11 digs and four blocks.

The 29-0 Tigers will have a rematch against the third ranked Florida Gators on Friday, Nov. 15 in Gainesville. When the Gators came to Columbia earlier this season they were ranked second in the nation. But the Tigers took care of business at the Hearnes, beating them three sets to one (25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18).

The MU volleyball team has five matches remaining this season, and two will be at home.

11/15/13 at Florida Gainesville, Fla. 6:00 p.m. CT

11/17/13 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 12:30 p.m. CT

11/22/13 vs. Mississippi State Columbia, Mo. 6:30 p.m. CT

11/24/13 at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 12:30 p.m. CT

11/27/13 vs. Arkansas Columbia, Mo. 6:30 p.m. CT