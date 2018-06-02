Tigers Off to a Good Start at SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, TN - Mizzou kicked off the SEC men's tournament with a 62-50 win against Texas A&M. Missouri took a quick lead with 16 minutes left in the first half by leading 10 to 4. Alex Oriakhi had six points and three rebounds with nine minutes left. In the last five minutes of the game Mizzou only scored once off of two missed free throws from Ray Turner of Texas. Ross scored the last two points of the first half to make the score 28 to 19. Jabari Brown ended the first half with four assists. His career high is five aganist South Carolina.

At the beginning of the second half Bowers hit a two and then was immediately replaced by Criswell. Tigers were leading by ten with fifteen minutes left in the second half. With six minutes left in the game Oriakhi was the first player in double digits with 13 points and nine rebounds. Not long after that Oriakhi achieved the first double double of the night. The tigers defeated Texas A&M 62 to 50.

The tigers advance to play Ole Miss on Friday night at 9pm.