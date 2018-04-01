Tigers On the Battlefield

6 years 11 months 5 days ago Tuesday, April 26 2011 Apr 26, 2011 Tuesday, April 26, 2011 10:10:00 PM CDT April 26, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Ashley Zavala
loading

COLUMBIA - Tiger fans usually see the Mizzou football players competing on Faurot Field. On Tuesday, the team played on a different kind of field.

The Missouri Football Team traded in their helmets for facemasks and their pigskins for paintballs. The task was to capture the flag from the other teams territory. Most of the players had one objective and that was to not get shot. While some stood strong, some fell during battle, and others were shot by their own side.
Kip Edwards, a junior defensive back was one player who got caught from behind, "I was shot by friendly fire, my own teammate Rolandis Woodland shot me in the back".

Jerrell Jackson, a senior wide receiver thought that paintball was similar to a familiar sport, "It's kinda like football, it's not an individual thing, you gotta come together as a team". And that's exactly what the battle did, even though paintball separated the men into combat units. Jared Parham, RS freshman linebacker agrees, " Everybody was involved and I liked that, even the trainers, you wouldn't think Coach Pinkel would get down with us but he's just that kind of guy". This bond will be taken from the paintball field and onto Faurot. The paintball battle is an annual event to wrap-up spring football.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11pm 25°
12am 26°
1am 26°
2am 26°