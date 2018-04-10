Tigers on the Cob

Stefhon Hannah drove for a layup to pull Missouri (17-10, 6-8) within a point.

Maric's free throws gave Nebraska an 80-77 lead with 18 seconds left.

Missouri missed three 3-point shots in the closing seconds.

Nebraska's J.R. Strowbridge pulled down the last miss, was fouled and hit a pair of clinching free throws with a second remaining.

Nebraska broke a halftime tie with an 8-1 spurt, going up 49-42 on Ryan Anderson's 3-pointer with 16:51 remaining. But the Huskers scored just six more points in the next six minutes and Missouri pulled ahead on Hannah's free-throw that made the score 56-55 with 10:47 left.

The Tigers opened up a four-point lead on Leo Lyons' short jumper with 3:38 left.

Nebraska's Marcus Perry hit a pair of free throws, then followed that with a four-point play that put the Huskers up 69-67 with 2:12 left.

Hannah hit a pair of free throws three seconds later to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Maric finished the game with 31 points and 19 rebounds. Perry added 15 points for Nebraska and Charles Richardson Jr. had 12 points and eight assists.

Hannah led five Tigers in double figures with 17 points. Darryl Butterfield finished with 13 points, Matt Lawrence had 11, and Keon Lawrence and Marshall Brown had 10 each.