Tigers Open Big 12 Play with Doubleheader Split Against Oklahoma

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou baseball team opened up Big 12 Conference play on Friday night against No. 7 Oklahoma. The Tigers split a doubleheader with the Sooners, loosing game one 3-1 but winning game two 2-1 in 11 innings when second baseman Eric Garcia hit a walk-off single, scoring Jonah Schmidt.

Coming into the series Oklahoma stood as the top offense in the Big 12. The Missouri pitching staff held Oklahoma to just one earned run in 20+ innings.

Schmidt led the Tigers at the plate in game two, going 3-6 with a run and an RBI. Garcia came up with the biggest hit of the game but only went 1-5 at the plate. Jesse Santo went 2-4 and Blake Brown was 1-3.

In game one as lefty Rob Zastryzny threw 8.0 innings, striking out a career-high eight batters while allowing just six hits and one walk but also allowed three runs in the game. Zastryzny now has an ERA of 2.65.

In game two, Stites pitched 6.2 innings, allowing only seven hits and one earned run while striking out five Sooner batters. For the remainder of the, McCormick allowed just one Sooner allowing while striking out four batters and earning his third win of the season.