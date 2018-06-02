Tigers Outlast Bucknell

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Phil Pressey scored a career-high 26 points and Laurence Bowers added 16 to help No. 12 Missouri get by Bucknell 66-64 on Saturday.

Pressey missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 10.3 seconds remaining, setting off a frenzied final few seconds. Bucknell's Mike Muscala went to the free throw line with 1.9 seconds left and missed both shots. Stefan Jankovic of Missouri rebounded the second miss to end the game.

Muscala led the Bison (13-3) with 25 points and 14 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Cameron Ayers added 13 points and Bryson Johnson scored 11.

Pressey made a career-high 10 field goals, and his seven consecutive points down the stretch helped the Tigers (11-2) narrowly complete their seventh consecutive season without a loss to a nonconference opponent at home.