Tigers Overpower Boilermakers

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's soccer team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 4-2, improving its record to 3-1-0.

After Purdue scored in the 21st minute, the Tigers responded with two goals by Abi Raymer and Dominique Richardson, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime.

The Tigers scored two additional goals in the second half. Danielle Nottingham scored in the 51st minute and Alyssa Diggs added Mizzou's final point to the scoreboard in the 80th minute.

The Boilermakers scored one goal during the second half, making the final score 4-2.

The Tigers will face their next opponent, Northern Arizona, at Walton Stadium on Friday, Sep. 2 at 6:30 p.m.