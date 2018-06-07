Tigers' Plassmeyer, Montes De Oca drafted

COLUMBIA - Two Missouri Tigers were selected in the 2018 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

The Seattle Mariners drafted left-handed pitcher Michael Plassmeyer in the fourth round. Plassmeyer finished his junior season with 102 strikeouts and 3.05 ERA.

Five rounds later, the New York Mets selected right-handed pitcher Bryce Montes De Oca. Despite battling injuries throughout his career, Montes De Oca still went in the top ten rounds.

Rounds 11 through 40 take place Wednesday.