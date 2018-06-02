Tigers Prep for SEC Football in Black and Gold Game

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers concluded their spring practice with the Black and Gold game Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field.

Still without injured quarterback James Franklin, backup quarterback Corbin Berkstresser completed 13 of 20 passes for 187 yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception, which was returned 65 yards for a touchdown by reserve middle linebacker Donovan Bonner.

Third string QB Ashton Glaser was the Tigers' passing star for the afternoon, as the redshirt junior from Arkansas went 14-for-25 and two touchdowns, including an 88-yard strike to redshirt sophomore Jimmie Hunt.

The first half pitted the starters against the reserves and gave the backups a 14-0 lead to start. The reserves won 34-10. Rolandis Woodland, a senior from St. Louis, caught the other TD pass from Glaser.

T.J. Moe caught the only score for the starters, a 32-yard pass from Berkstresser. Moe finished the game with four catches and 65 yards. Marcus Lucas also had four catches and 81 yards for the starters. Hunt led all receivers with 110 yards on three grabs.

In the second half, the defense defeated the offense by a socre of 5-3.

Marcus Murphy led all rushers with his 10 carries and 87 yards. Kendial Lawrence carried six times for 69 yards. Starting running back Henry Josey did not play at all this spring and his status for the 2012 remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, James Franklin is expected to return in time for the first football game this fall when Mizzou hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 1. The Tigers open their SEC schedule the following week in Columbia against the Georgia Bulldogs.