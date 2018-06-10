Tigers Prepare to Prove Media Wrong

Added Martin Rucker, junior tight end, "A lot of guys dug down deep and found something they didn't know that they had. We should be able to tap into that resource when we get into a tough or tight game this season."

Missouri won that bowl game with record-setting quarterback Brad Smith leading a furious comeback. Without him, they're finding respect tough to come by.

"Man, us being fifth has really added fuel to my fire," fumed David Overstreet, senior safety. "I already had some fuel to my fire. Now I'm playing with a boulder on my shoulder."

Rucker said, "It stinks. It's a slap in the face, but then again what have we done to be ranked any better?"

Pinkel added, "You get all the polls and revisit the polls and see who did what and everything else. You want to be respected and if you don't feel respected that's a great motivator."

A motivator to prove Chase Daniel can replace Brad Smith and to prove Mizzou is more than a one-man team.

"I've known that since the end of last season that, since Brad left, our ratings would go down and we'd have to prove to everybody we're not Brad Smith and the Missouri Tigers, we're the Missouri Tigers," stated Brian Smith, senior defensive end.

"We can compete with anybody. We line up across from you, we're probably going to beat you. We have that ability in the locker room that we can beat everybody we play against," added Overstreet.

With six 2005 Bowl teams on the schedule, the Tigers will have plenty of chances to prove it.