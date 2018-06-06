Tigers Push Jayhawks over the Borderline

On their first drive, Missouri's Chase Daniel completed a pass to Brad Ekwerekwu for 26 yards and the first down. After a fifteen yard penalty, Jeff Wolfert kicked a 44 yard field goal to give the Tigers an early lead.

Missouri's defense held the Jayhawks to 3 and out on the next drive.

After twelve plays and 50 yards, Wolfert kicked a 27 yard field goal to make it 6-0.

Jayhawks are forced to punt on their next drive. The Tigers scored again after Daniel completed a pass to freshman Jared Perry who ran it for 74 yards and the touchdown, distancing the lead to 13-0.

Before the end of the first quarter, Jayhawk Jon Cornish rushed 42 yards for the touchdown.

The only score of the second quarter came when Daniel completed a pass to Martin Rucker for 47 yards setting up the next two plays for the touchdown. Daniel completed a 5 yard pass to Chase Coffman to make it 20-7.

At the beginning of the second half, the Jayhawks' drive of 9 plays and 46 yards resulted in a field goal. Missouri led Kansas 20-10.

On their next drive, Jayhawks scored again after only 3 plays, closing Mizzou's lead to just 20-17.

The Tigers answered back on their next drive, which consisted of 11 plays and 80 yards. Tony Temple rushed 20 yards for the touchdown, distancing the lead once again, 27-17.

Mizzou dominated in the fourth quarter with a whopping 15 points, including a touchdown pass to Chase Coffman after a Kansas fumble.

The Tigers had a total of 492 yards, of which 220 were in the first quarter. Jeff Wolfert kicked his way into breaking a single season record with 17 field goals and 91 yards. While Chase Daniel threw for a career-best 356 yards and four touchdowns.

Mizzou ends the regular season with an 8-4 record.