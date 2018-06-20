Tigers Ranked in Both Polls

An ongoing trend for the team has been the ability to score early. The Tigers have outscored opponents 62-3 in the first quarter. Chase Daniel continued to be the trend setter, leading the offense to touchdown drives on its first two possessions.

Daniel capped off each drive with a touchdown pass to tight end Chase Coffman. In the 28-13 victory, Daniel finished with 253 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Against a top ten defense, obtaining an early lead was helpful in setting the pace.

"Our philosophy is we want to get the ball. We want to go out there and score and that's worked so far this year," Daniel explained. "I don't think we've been behind in a game through five games."

The consistent early game fireworks could be attributed to the stability at the tight end position. The dynamic duo of Chase Coffman and Martin Rucker combined for 97 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado. For the season, Coffman and Rucker have hauled in 38 percent of Daniel's touchdown passes.

The tight ends are not the only part of the offense. Daniel has spread the wealth, throwing multiple touchdown passes to five different Tiger pass catchers.

"That's just how our offense works," Coffman said. "We got lots of weapons, and you take something away and that opens up other things."

Critics of the Tigers' early success have pointed to their opponents' deficient quality. Missouri's five wins have come at the hands of teams with a combined 6-18 record. With a lackluster early season schedule, the Tigers have done exactly what they were supposed to do. Win.

"We haven't done anything but beat teams that everyone said we're supposed to beat," Rucker said. "So you know, we just go out here and beat the teams we're supposed to beat. Then we'll beat the ones they say we aren't supposed to beat and we'll be legit."

The first step towards becoming "legit" arrives this Saturday. The Tigers travel to Lubbock, Texas to face #24 Texas Tech.