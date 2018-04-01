Tigers Roll Over Florida International in Blue Raider Bush

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers volleyball team swept Florida International 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-14) on Saturday night at the Murphy Center for their second win of the day, improving their record to 7-1 on the season.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers were anchored by setter Molly Kreklow, who put the team to a .301 attack percentage. She also assisted on 30 of the team's 35 kills.

Brittney Brimmage was the star of the match as she registered nine kills on .600 hitting.

Sophomore Lisa Henning tacked on eight kills and freshmen Katie O'Brien had seven more.

On the defensive end, the Tigers finished with a season high 12.0 blocks and 39 digs, while also holding FIU to just .069 hitting in the game.

Freshmen Jade Hayes posted a career-best 12 digs and senior Iibero Priscilla Armendariz added eight of her own.

Mizzou will face off against Auburn at 12:30 for their final match of the Blue Raider Bush.