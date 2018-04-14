Tigers Run-Rule Cyclones

AMES, IA -- The No. 10 Missouri softball team won the series opener against the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday, hitting four home runs in a 9-0 run-rule victory. The Tigers now stand at 35-10 overall and 12-7 in conference.



The Tigers batted around in the top of the first inning, drawing five walks in the frame. Jenna Marston, Ashley Fleming and Kelsea Roth all took one out walks to load the bases, and Nicole Hudson singled up the middle to plate two runners. Corrin Genovese walked to load the bases again, and two batters later Lindsey Muller took a base on balls to make it 3-0.



In the second, Fleming, Roth and Hudson hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to extend the Tiger lead. After Marston walked, Fleming launched her 12th home run of the year to put Mizzou up 5-0, while driving in her 39th and 40th RBI of the season. Roth followed with a solo shot, her fifth of the year, and Hudson's seventh home run of the year made it 7-0. The last time Mizzou hit three consecutive home runs came on March 18, 2007 vs. Western Illinois, when Amanda Renth, Micaela Minner and Jen Bruck accomplished the feat.



Missouri extended their lead to 9-0 in the fifth inning with a two-run home run by Rachel Hay. Princess Krebs drew a leadoff walk ahead of Hay, who launched her second home run of the season.



Pitcher Chelsea Thomas dominated, throwing the first four innings and recording 11 of her 12 outs by strikeout. She surrendered one walk and allowed two hits. Bailey Erwin threw the last inning, working around two singles and recording a strikeout.



Hudson led the offense, going 2-for-2 with the home run and three RBI. Hay and Fleming added two RBI each, while Marston, Fleming and Roth each scored twice. As a team, the Tigers drew eight walks and struck out twice.