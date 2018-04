Tigers Sail By Navy

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Navy Midshipmen 84-59 at the Mizzou Arena on Saturday, improving their season record to 9-0. Guard Marcus Denmon led the team with 22 points, followed by forward Ricardo Ratliffe with 14.

The 10th ranked Tigers will take the court at the Mizzou Arena again on Thursday night against the Kennesaw State Owls (2-5).