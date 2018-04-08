Tigers Say Goodnight to Knight and the Red Raiders

Anderson won his first matchup against Bobby Knight in a game that drew 15,061, Missouri's first sellout of the season. Missouri beat Texas Tech for the first time in four meetings while topping its season victory total from last season's 12-16 finish.

Martin Zeno had 14 points and Jarrius Jackson 12 for Texas Tech (15-6, 4-2), which failed to build on momentum created by victories over No. 8 Kansas and No. 6 Texas A&M in its previous two games -- both at home.

The Red Raiders committed 15 turnovers and got outrebounded 34-29 while falling to 1-2 on the road in conference play. Texas Tech missed its first 10 shots of the second half and also had five turnovers while Missouri ran off 10 straight points for a 51-35 lead with 13 minutes to go. The Red Raiders were scoreless in the half until Decensae White connected from inside with 10:23 left.

Missouri led by at least 12 points the rest of the way and Hannah's 3-pointer provided a 17-point cushion at 63-46 with 6:18 to go. Texas Tech also was cold to start the game, but not to that extent, although the Red Raiders never led.

Brown hit two 3-pointers in the opening minute for a quick 6-0 Missouri lead, but then committed two quick fouls in a span of 17 seconds and sat down for the remainder of the half with 15:44 to go. His teammates picked up the slack, and successive 3-pointers in an 11-second span by Jason Horton with the shot clock near zero and Matt Lawrence off a turnover put the Tigers ahead 37-24 with 4:14 to go.

Texas Tech scored the last six points, two of the baskets coming off steals, to shave the deficit to six at the half. One of the baskets came from Jackson, who had seven points in the half after being held scoreless the first 9 1-2 minutes.

By R.B. Fallstromap, Sports Writer