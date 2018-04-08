Tigers' Season Ends

Cardinals' Chris Dominguez hit a grand slam home run in the first inning.

"I was kinda nervous coming in, 'cause I was booed and stuff like that, and a lot of fans don't like me here. I can see that. But just trying to do the little things and that helped me out," Dominguez said.

The Cardinals scored eight runs in the first inning.

"Took a lot out of us, but it was better that it happened in the first inning and not later in the game. We tried fighting back but we just couldn't get enough runs on the board, couldn't stop them from getting runs I guess," MU left fielder Aaron Senne said.

The Tigers rallied in the second inning with five runs. But Mizzou still lost 16-6 to end the season. Still, Mizzou is proud of the Tigers' winning season.

"I'm incredibly proud of our ballclub and the things we accomplished this year. Its gonna be difficult to repeat this performance," MU coach Tim Jamieson said.