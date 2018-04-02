Tigers Send 21 to Round One of NCAA Relays

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou track and field program saw 21 of its student-athletes earn a spot at the Opening Round of the NCAA Championships as the field was announced on Thursday by the NCAA. The Tigers will compete at the West site, hosted by the University of Oregon from May 26-28 in Eugene, Oregon. The 21 athletes that the Tigers are sending to the Championships are an improvement from last year's 19 and Mizzou will also be represented in the relays as the men's 4x400m relay team has qualified for action at the meet.

Competition at the Opening Round of the NCAA Championships will determine which student-athletes will represent their schools at the Final Round of the NCAA Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, from June 8-11. In all, 11 individuals along with the 4x400m relay team qualified on the men's side and 10 individuals from the Tiger women's team earned a spot at the opening round. Senior decathlete and Big 12 Champion Lars Rise has also automatically qualified for the NCAA Final Round as well.

Starting with the men, freshman Tre' Chambers will represent the Tigers in the springs at the Opening Round, qualifying for action in both the 100m and 200m dashes. His season-best times are 10.37 and 21.04 in each event, respectively. Mark Hughes and Chris Davis will also participate in the sprints as Hughes will run in the 400m dash while Davis will run in the 400m hurdles. Also in the sprints, the men's 4x400m relay team - comprised of Hughes, Aaron Dixon, Tucker Bounds and Davis - will also compete at the meet. Dixon, with a season-best time of 1:49.46, will also compete in the 800m run, rounding out the Tiger competitors on the track.

In the field events, the Tiger men will also have plenty of representatives. Senior All-American Brian Hancock will compete in the men's pole vault as he comes in as the No. 8 national seed with his season-best mark of 5.36m. Sophomore Brooks Mosier has qualified for the shot pot and the discus throw while senior Tim Opfer will also compete in the discus. Both Chris Holly and Jacob Bullinger will also compete in the men's hammer throw, rounding out the competitors for the Tiger men.

On the women's side, the Tiger distance corps highlights the selections. Layne Moore has earned a spot in the 800m run with her season-best time of 2:09.42 while Laura Roxberg will also represent the Tigers in the middle-distance events, earning a spot in the 1,500m run field with her season-best time of 4:25.41. In the distance events, Kaitie Vanatta has qualified for participation in the 5,000m run with a season-best clocking of 16:35.44. Senior Kinsey Farren will also run in the 10,000m run with a time of 35:12.14.

In the sprints, Leslie Farmer, fresh off of resetting her own school record in the 400m hurdles at the Big 12 Championships, will run in the same event at the Opening Round of the Championships. She owns a season-best time of 58.22.

Moving to the field events, plenty of throwers will represent the Tigers at the meet. Laura Greenfield will throw the shot put while Megan Collins and Melissa Coil have qualified in the discus and hammer throws, respectively. Mizzou also qualified two Tiger women in the javelin throw as both Hailey Twietmeyer and Bethany Pfieffer earned a spot at the meet.