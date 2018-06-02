Tigers' Series Opener Against Nebraska Suspended

LINCOLN, NE - The Mizzou baseball team saw its series opener with Nebraska suspended after severe weather stopped the game in the top of the fifth inning with Mizzou trailing 3-1. Severe weather caused the delay at 7:48 p.m. as Mizzou was hitting in the top of the fifth inning with a runner on base. The game will be resumed at 12:05 p.m. on Friday nd game two of the series will be played immediately following game one, instead of at the originally scheduled start time of 6:35 p.m.

Mizzou looked to score early as Conner Mach led off the game with a double into right field, but he was stranded on second after back-to-back strikeouts by Jonah Schmidt and Blake Brown got Nebraska starter Logan Ehlers out of the jam. That came back to haunt the Tigers as Nebraska scored three runs in the bottom of the first. Bryan Peters singled off of Jesse Santo's glove at short and then Cody Asche knocked in a run on a single to center field. The big hit of the inning came from Kash Kalkowski as he knocked a triple to left, just past a diving Mach. That knocked in another run and Kalkowski scored on a 6-3 groundout to go on top, 3-0.

The Tigers, after stranding a pair of runners on base in each of the first three innings, finally pushed a run across in the fourth inning. Ben Turner and CJ Jarvis led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Andrew Thigpen then bunted the runners to second and third and an intentional walk to Mach loaded the bases. Brannon Champagne then grounded in a fielder's choice to plate Turner, cutting into the lead at 3-1.

The weather then delayed the game at 7:48 p.m. as home plate umpire Mark Winters called for a delay after seeing a lightening flash. The game was then delayed until 8:30 until a decision was made to finish the game on Friday at 12:05 p.m.