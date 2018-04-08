Tigers Shut Down Aggies

Rick Zagone (1-0) gave up no runs on two hits over 5.1 innings, striking out one and walking one. Taylor Parker pitched two hitless innings to earn his third save.

Tigers pitchers held the Aggies to three hits. For the weekend, A&M went 6-for-32 with runners in scoring position.

Missouri (13-7, 3-0 Big 12) got a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth when Jacob Priday hit a two-run homer over the wall in left center.

The loss overshadowed a stellar performance by Texas A&M pitcher Chance Corgan of Texas A&M (14-9, 0-3). Corgan (3-1) gave up only one run on three hits over 7.2 innings, striking out 10.