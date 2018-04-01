Tigers Shutout the Huskies, Take 1-0 Lead in Super Regional

COLUMBIA - Chelsea Thomas struckout 13 batters and shutout the Washington Huskies in game one of the NCAA Super Regionals best-of-three series. Thomas only allowed no runs on the number 12 seeded Washington Huskies that hail from the Pac-10 which has a grand total of 22 WCWS championships.

The Tigers first started the game when Ashley Fleming grounded out to second allowing Marston to score from the third and moving Hudson who had doubled in the previous at bat to move to third. Hudson ended up stranded at third. 1-0 Tigers leading after the first inning.

In the third inning, Nicole Hudson hit an absolute bombshell to centerfield off the scoreboard putting the Tigers up 2-0.

After loading up the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning, Ashley Fleming came up to the dish once again with runners in scoring position. Fleming grounded out but drove in another run scoring Rhea Taylor from third. The groundout also moved Jenna Marston to third base. But, Washington Husky pitcher Kaitlin Inglesby threw a wild pitch past catcher Shawna Wright allowing the Tigers to plate another run pushing the lead up to 4-0.

Tigers won 4-0 and take the 1-0 lead on Washington in the Super Regional. Washington and Mizzou play again tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Taylor Stadium. Tigers now 51-8 on the season.