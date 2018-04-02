Tigers Softball Loses to No. 3 Texas

The Missouri Tigers Softball team saw its home winning streak end at 35 today as it fell to the third ranked Texas Longhorns, 2-0. Chelsea Thomas dropped just her fifth decision of the season for the Tigers.

Luckily, Mizzou gets a chance to bounce back tomorrow, live on ESPN, as they take on the Horns again with a share of the Big 12 title still on the line.

Should Mizzou win tomorrow and take care of business the rest of the way while Texas did the same the two would split the conference championship.

The Tigers take the field at noon at University Stadium live on ESPN and ESPN 3.