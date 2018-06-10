Tigers Split Doubleheader, Win Series Over No. 12 Ducks

6 years 1 month 5 days ago Saturday, May 05 2012 May 5, 2012 Saturday, May 05, 2012 7:37:00 PM CDT May 05, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Steven Keers - Press Release

EUGENE, OR -- The No. 9 Missouri Tigers split a doubleheader with No. 12 Oregon on Saturday afternoon, helping them take two-of-three in their final non-conference series of the season. Mizzou is now 40-12 on the season, while the Ducks fell to 37-14.

The Tigers managed just one hit in the first game, falling by an 8-3 margin. The bats woke up in game two, as Mizzou scored seven runs on eight hits in a 7-3 victory.

In game one, Oregon put together a great opportunity in the bottom of the second, loading the bases with nobody out, but senior Kristin Nottelmann was able to work out of the jam and keep the game tied. Nottelmann issued a leadoff walk and Christie Nieto blooped a single to center for the first hit of the game. An infield error then loaded the bases, but Nottelmann got Alexa Peterson strike out looking and induced a 5-2-3 double play to end the inning.

The Ducks committed errors in each of the first three innings, and Mizzou was finally able to capitalize in the top of the third. Mackenzie Sykes started the inning by reaching on a fielding error by the third baseman. Oregon pitcher Jessica Moore set down the next two Tiger hitters on strikes, but issued a two out walk to Nicole Hudson to set up a line drive single by Kelsea Roth, driving in Sykes to put Missouri up 1-0.

The lead was short-lived, as Oregon tacked on five runs in the bottom half of the inning. Nottelmann gave up a leadoff single to Janie Takeda and walked Kaylan Howard to put the first two aboard. On a full count, Samantha Pappas hit her seventh home run of the season, giving UO a 3-1 advantage. Nottelmann retired the next two batters, but Missouri's second error of the game kept the inning alive and set up a home run by Peterson, pushing Oregon's lead to 5-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Ducks hit their third home run of the game, a two-run shot to left-center field off the bat of Kaylan Howard. Her 11th home run of the season extended Oregon's lead to 7-1.

Missouri cut into the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth, loading the bases with no outs despite not recording a hit. Jenna Marston and Ashley Fleming were each hit by pitch to start the inning, and Hudson drew a full count walk to load the bases. Roth took Mizzou's third hit by pitch of the inning, bringing home a run. One out later, Kayla Kingsley grounded out to second, scoring Fleming to make the score 7-3.

Oregon added an eighth run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single off the bat of Kailee Cuico, driving in Pappas who doubled earlier in the frame. Hudson prevented an even bigger inning, making a great diving play with runners on second and third and nobody out, tagging the runner at third while lying on the ground to record the double play.

Roth got the only hit for Missouri and drove in two of the team's three runs. Moore picked up the win, throwing four innings while allowing three runs on one hit with six strikeouts. Nottelmann fell to 12-5, giving up 10 hits and eight runs - six earned - in six innings.

Missouri's offense exploded for five runs in the second inning to take a commanding lead early in game two. Roth led off with a walk and Lindsey Muller followed with a base hit. The Tigers loaded the bases after Genovese reached on a fielder's choice, and Brianna Corwin - pinch running for Roth - scored the first run of the game on a fielding error by Moore.

With the bases still loaded, Ashtin Stephens roped a base hit through the left side to plate two more runs, pushing the MU lead to 3-0. After a fielder's choice put runners on the corners, Marston grounded out to the right side of the infield, bringing in Kayla Kingsley for the unearned run. Fleming tacked on one more with her second double of the game, extending the lead to 5-0.

The Ducks got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two run homer by Kelsey Chambers, cutting the lead to 5-2. Chambers drove in Pappas on the play, who doubled with one out in the inning.

Mizzou tacked on a run in the sixth inning to push their lead to 6-2. Genovese started the inning with a base hit, stole second and moved to third on a ground out. Stephens slapped a grounder to the third baseman, who came home with the throw. Genovese slide into the catcher's glove, knocking the ball out, allowing her to score the run.

The Ducks got that run back in their half of the inning, taking advantage of two walks by Chelsea Thomas. With two down, Christie Nieto hit a grounder into the hole between first and second. Stephens knocked it down but couldn't recover fast enough, as the runner scored from second to bring the lead back down to three.

In the seventh, Fleming tied an NCAA Division I record with her third double of the game, scoring Marston to put Missouri ahead by a 7-3 margin. Marston reached base with a leadoff single, forcing the Ducks to go to the bullpen.

The Ducks brought up the tying run in their half of the seventh, loading the bases with just one out, but Thomas finished the game by getting a ground out and a strikeout to improve to 21-7 on the year. She finished the game with nine strikeouts, allowing three runs on six hits. Fleming led the team with three hits and two RBI.

Missouri closes the regular season next weekend with a three game series with the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Action gets underway at 6 p.m. CT on Friday.

 

More News

Grid
List

Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
MOBERLY - Moberly police responded to a dead body at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road. The... More >>
20 minutes ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 82°
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 78°