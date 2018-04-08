Tigers Squeeze Past Islanders

Despite a well played game the Tigers had some difficulty defending the 3-point line.

The Missouri Tiger basketball team came into Sunday's game leading the Big 12 in 3-point shooting percentage. But the 82-81 win almost turned into a disastrous loss by a taste of their own medicine.

"We gave up some open shots, but boy when they were open, they made them," said Missouri head Basketball Coach, Quin Snyder.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shot a blistering 58% from beyond the arc making 11 threes.

Including a bomb from Josh Washington with less than a minute remaining to put the Islanders up 81 to 80.

"I'm really pleased that we won when a team was that hot from the floor against us," said Snyder

Snyder says he thinks the Islanders shot so well because of the extra attention the team put on their 7-foot leading scorer, Chris Daniels.

"When you have an interior player like that you're really working to guard. They knew who they are," said Snyder

"We weren't going to completely shut him down, but we tried to limit his game as much as possible, and I think as a result they were getting open shots," explained Missouri forward, Marshall Brown.

But when the Tigers did contest shots Snyder says the Islanders still wouldn't miss.

"Shot clock winding down, and you get a contested shot and he makes it," said Missouri guard, Thomas Garnder, "I mean it's kind of devastating, but I think our guys did a great job of answering on the other end."

"The shot that Washington hit, I saw Thomas running at him. He was fully extending contesting it, and he was probably 4 or 5 feet beyond the arc, and he just drilled it. I just like how we responded when those things happened," said Snyder.

With final exams this week, the Tigers will not play again until Sunday when Furman visits for a 2pm contest.