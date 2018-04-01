Tigers Start Spring Football Practices

6 years 3 weeks 4 days ago Tuesday, March 06 2012 Mar 6, 2012 Tuesday, March 06, 2012 5:37:00 PM CST March 06, 2012 in Tiger Talk
By: Michelle Schuelke
COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers started spring practice Tuesday as they prepare for their first season in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers had several faces missing.

Half of the projected starting defensive line, Brad Madison and Sheldon Richardson wore red jerserys due to injuries. The two will be out for the entire spring after off-season shoulder surgeries.

Two Tigers returned to practice after missing last season, running back Marcus Murphy and offensive lineman Elvis Fisher.

 

