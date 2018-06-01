Tigers Swept by No. 16 Florida

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou volleyball team lost to SEC leader and 16th-ranked Florida, 3-0 (17-25, 16-25, 19-25), despite a gutsy effort on Friday night at the Hearnes Center in front of raucous crowd of 2,822. The loss drops the Tigers to 17-9 on the season and 8-7 in SEC play. Junior setter Molly Kreklow was the highlight of the night for the Tigers as she posted her SEC-leading 17th double-double of the season with 19 assists and a team-high 11 digs.

"I thought we did a lot of things really well tonight," head coach Wayne Kreklow said. "We just gave up too many runs in each of the games and we could never get back into them. I thought we hung right with them for a lot of the third game but just made a few too many mistakes down the stretch. That is a good team; one of the best we have faced this season. I expect them to make a lot of noise in the NCAA Tournament."

The difference in the match turned out to be the Tigers' offense as it was very limited in the sweep with just 30 kills on .137 hitting. Junior All-American Lisa Henning provided the bulk of the offense with 14 kills on .263 hitting while pulling in six digs with a block. Aside from that, the Tiger offense struggled with just 16 kills and 13 errors among the other Tiger hitters. Freshman Regan Peltier had seven kills while sophomore Emily Wilson had five.

The Tigers however played very well defensively, especially in the back row. In fact, they nearly out-dug Florida despite being swept and kept plenty of rallies alive with diving, sprawling plays. Kreklow led Mizzou with 11 digs while libero Sarah Meister added 10 digs. Henning and Peltier each added six digs as well. Mizzou also had six blocks in the match, led by two from Peltier.

Florida was firing on all cylinders as it hit .368, despite a good serving effort from the Tigers that kept the Gators out of system at times. Ziva Recek led the Gators with 17 kills on .405 hitting while the middle hitting duo of Chloe Mann and Betsy Smith accounted for 19 kills on just 38 swings.

The Tigers will be back in action on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. against LSU as they continue their push towards an NCAA Tournament berth. The match is also the Tigers' Alumni Day in which former Tigers will be recognized.

