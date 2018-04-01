Tigers Take Down Truman State, 14-4

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou (5-7) took advantage of a solid pitching performance from Griffin Goodrich in a 14-4 home victory over Truman State on Wednesday afternoon at Taylor Stadium.

Goodrich went four innings, fanning a career-high five batters, and allowing only three hits while throwing 41 strikes on 57 pitches while earning his first collegiate win.

Wednesday's win improves the Tigers to 5-1 at home this season as they prepare to welcome No. 5 South Carolina to Taylor Stadium for the SEC opener on Friday.



Catcher Dylan Kelly's hitting streak came to an end after seven games, though he did score a run in the contest and extended his on-base streak to nine games.



John Miles entered to pitch in the eighth and allowed two unearned runs to make the score 14-4. After Mizzou went down scoreless in the eighth, Breckin Williams was perfect in the ninth.



Mizzou takes on No. 5 South Carolina in its first SEC baseball series this weekend. Promotions for the Friday night contest include pregame fireworks and free t-shirts for the first 500 fans. The game will start at 6 p.m.