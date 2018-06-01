Tigers Take First Place at Mizzou Invite

Source: Kate Lakin - Press Release

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou women's swimming and diving team claimed the 2012 Mizzou Invite title to cap a memorable three-day meet on Saturday, December 1 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. Missouri, which posted two NCAA `A' qualifying times on day three, concluded the three-day event with 1,000.5 points to defeat seven other teams. Boise State finished in second with 778 points, followed by UC Davis (575.5), UNLV (543), Florida International (383), Drury (301), SLU (120), Lindenwood (58) and Clemson (23).

In the final event of the Invite, the Mizzou `A' relay team of Cassie Cunningham, Danielle Barbiea, Emily Doucette and Anna Patterson dominated their race and swam an NCAA `A' time of 3:16.85. The time also ranks second in Mizzou history.

Dominique Bouchard posted an NCAA `A' qualifying time of 1:52.15 in prelims to advance as the top seed to the evening's finals. Her time was also a new Mizzou Aquatic Center pool record, one day after she broke her own 100 back school record. In the final, the senior earned top honors with a swim of 1:52.77.

The Tigers also had the top two finishers in the 100 free in the championship final. Emily Doucette took first with a swim of 50.17, while Danielle Barbiea was second in 50.39. Both times were narrowly off their prelim swims.

In the 200 breast, Rachel Ripley took top honors with a 2:12.36, just less than a second faster than her prelims swim of 2:13.36. Danielle Spradlin was third in 2:13.59 and Amanda Masters fifth with a 2:17.08.

Anna Patterson led all Tigers with a second-place showing in the 200 fly in the finals with a 2:00.23. The freshman swam a 1:59.43 in the prelims.

In the diving well, Lauren Callin placed second in the platform with 200.25 points.

The Mizzou men's swimming and diving claimed the 2012 Mizzou Invite title with 1,226 points to conclude the three-day event. Drury finished in second-place with 761.5 points, UNLV third (711.5), Lindenwood fourth (420.5), Missouri S&T fifth (298), SLU sixth (203.5) and North Dakota seventh (76).

Sam Tierney continued his impressive weekend with an NCAA `A' qualifying time of 1:53.42 in the 100 breast in preliminary competition. The time was Tierney's fourth school record of the Mizzou Invite (100 back, 100 breast and 200 IM) and his second individual NCAA `A' time (100 breast). He was also a part of Mizzou's 200 medley relay team that posted an NCAA `A' time of 1:26.13 on Friday.

Tierney elected not to swim the 200 breast finals but Mizzou still grabbed three of the top four spots in the event. Jowan Qupty took top honors in 1:56.70, followed by Igor Kozlovskij in second (1:57.27) and Michal Rokita in fourth (2:00.36).

In the 200 fly, Mack Darragh shattered Mizzou's school record in prelims as he clocked a 1:45.20. The sophomore was just off that time in the finals but still placed first in 1:45.60. Andrew Phillips took third in the event in 1:48.69. Max Grodecki earned his first event title of the meet with a victory in the 100 free. The freshman finished in 43.68 for first. Ramom Melo was fourth in 44.42.

In the morning session, Austin Fish posted a time of 1:43.65 in the 200 back, which ranks second in Mizzou history in the event. The sophomore won the finals heat Saturday night with a swim of 1:44.23, while John Higgins (1:45.23) and Ryan Sellers (1:47.76) were third and fourth, respectively.

Eegan Groome swam a 15:15.53 in the 1650 free to finish in first place, while Daniel Graviss was third in a time of 15:25.65.

In the final event of the Invite, the Tigers' A 400 free relay team of Tierney, Grodecki, Kozlovskij and Melo posted a time of 2:55.01 to claim top honors. Mizzou's B team of Connor Nolan, Joe Hladik, John Krause and Alex Glogoza was third in 2:57.59.

Clark Thomas won the platform dive with a score of 284.24, just ahead of teammate Cameron Cowgill, who was second with 270.70 points.

The diving squad next competes at the Tennessee Invite on January 5, 2013 in Knoxville, Tenn. The whole team then travels to Alabama for a Southeastern Conference matchup with the Crimson Tide on Saturday, January 13.

