Tigers Take Off for Tempe

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Football team flies to Tempe, Arizona Wednesday for the Insight Bowl. The bowl game is not until December 28th but the Tigers are headed to warmer weather for a little early fun.



Players gave KOMU 8 News the inside scoop on how they stay entertained during long flights. Junior running back De'vion Moore listens to gospel to calm his nerves, while senior center Tim Barnes prefers country and even rock and roll. Junior wide receiver Jerrell Jackson warned his teammates of potential spit balls during the flight.



This weekend's practice was all business for the Tigers as they prepare to face the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in Tuesday's Insight Bowl in Tempe.