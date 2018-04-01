Tigers Take Series Finale Over Florida

COLUMBIA - Freshman infielder Josh Lester had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with four singles in Mizzou's (13-22, 5-13) 8-2 win over No. 19 Florida (22-18, 11-7) Sunday afternoon at Taylor Stadium. Sophomore outfielder Logan Pearson got the offense going for the Tigers in the series finale, launching a home run to right on the first pitch of the game that the Tigers saw at the dish.

Jake Walsh was credited with his first win of the season, as he claimed a career-long outing of 3.2 innings, giving up just one run on a solo shot to left field. John Miles was credited with a save, his second of the year for his 2.1-inning performance, allowing just one run. Pearson and Dylan Kelly both went 3-for-4 at the plate, each claiming two RBI in the game. Case Munson extended his on-base streak to 17 games with two hits in the contest, scoring twice.

Pearson wasted no time getting things starting for Mizzou in the bottom of the first, as he sent the first pitch he saw as the leadoff hitter over the wall in right. The Tigers also took advantage of a two-out single by Kelly, scoring Munson from second for a 2-0 lead after one inning.

The Tigers threatened again in the third, loading the bases with two outs and forcing a Florida pitching change to Parker Danciu, but a groundout to second ended the inning. Zack Powers walked to lead off the fourth, and a double by Vickash Ramjit put two runners in scoring position with no outs. Mizzou turned to Walsh on he mound, and he forced a strikeout, a shallow flyout and a groundout to end the inning scoreless. The Gators did push a run across in the fifth, a solo homer from Taylor Gushue to left to cut the Mizzou lead to 2-1.

Keaton Steele and Kelly both reached base with one out, and an error by Powers allowed Steele to score as a grounder from Kendall Keeton went through his legs to the outfield. Lester then roped a single to left to load the bases, and a fielder's choice from Scott Sommerfeld allowed Kelly to score for a 4-1 lead.

Munson got a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh, and a triple from Dane Opel brought him in. Kelly's two-out infield single allowed Opel to score for a 6-1 lead after seven innings. Lester finished off his day at the plate with a single to center in the eighth inning, but he was erased on a fielder's choice. Brannon Champagne scored on a triple from Dillon Everett, pushing the lead to 7-1. Pearson followed Everett's lead, sending a triple to the wall in center to grab a seven-run edge. The Gators pushed a run across in the ninth, making the final 8-2.

Mizzou has two midweek games coming up, Tuesday (Apr. 23) at 4 p.m. and Wednesday (Apr. 24) at 6 p.m.