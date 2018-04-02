Tigers to Take On Hawkeyes In Insight Bowl

COLUMBIA - Mizzou is set to take on Iowa for the first time in 100 years. The Missouri Tigers are heading to a bowl game for the sixth consecutive year, and seventh time in eight years under coach Gary Pinkel.

Mizzou accepted a bid to the Insight Bowl and will play the Iowa Hawkeyes of the Big Ten conference, Tuesday night, December 29th, in Tempe, Arizona.

Mizzou had a 10-2 mark in its regular season, and tied for the Big 12 North Championship with Nebraska.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 7-5, and they lost their last three games to finish 4-4 in Big 10 conference play.

Iowa is led offenisvely by senior quarterback Ricky Stanzi.

The Hawkeyes leading receiver is Marvin McNutt from Hazelwood Central in St. Louis. Mizzou recruited him as a quarterback.

The Haweyes best player is senior defensive end Adrian Clayborn from Webster Groves in St. Louis.

Clayborn is one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award, given to college football's top lineman, and he is expected to be selected in the early part of the first round of the upcoming NFL draft.

The Tigers and Hawkeyes have not played since 1910.

The teams had scheduled a four game series from 2004 through 2007, but Mizzou backed out of the deal.