Tigers Topple Former Big 12 Rival Oklahoma

COLUMBIA - The fifth-ranked University of Missouri wrestling team defeated No. 22 Oklahoma by a score of 26-8 on Saturday in the Hearnes Center, winning eight of 10 matches to improve to 11-2 for the 2012-13 season. The visiting Sooners dropped to 6-7 overall.

Mizzou recorded back-to-back bonus point victories from senior Tigers with major decision efforts from 174-pounder Todd Porter and 184-pounder Mike Larson.

Undefeated junior 125-pounder Alan Waters started the dual off for the Tigers with a controlling 6-3 decision. The No. 2-ranked grappler in his weight class improved to a pristine 20-0 with the victory, using 3:51 riding time to distance himself from his Sooner opponent.

In a matchup pitting two Top 10 competitors, sixth-ranked Tiger 133-pounder Nathan McCormick jumped out to a 2-0 advantage on No. 8 Cody Brewer of Oklahoma with a takedown in the first period and did not look back. The Mizzou senior outlasted final attempts from Brewer to tie the match in the final seconds and used 1:02 riding time win by decision, 5-2.

The Sooners climbed back into the match with a 23-8 (5:32) technical fall from No. 1 Kendric Maple, suffered by Tiger 141-pounder Nicholas Hucke. The result set the dual score at 6-5 to Mizzou after three matches.

No. 13 Drake Houdashelt wrestled to a 0-0 first period against Sooner 149-pounder Nick Lester, ranked 11th. The Tiger changed his fortunes in the match with a reversal at the 1:16 mark in the second period, taking a 2-0 lead into the final period. Houdashelt rode tough in the match, accumulating 2:31 riding time to add an additionalpoint for the win, 3-0.

In one of the tightest matches of the evening, the Tiger wrestler was victorious. No. 20 Kyle Bradley turned away No. 16 Nick Lester of Oklahoma at 157 pounds by a score of 3-2. The junior Tiger fought off Lester's late attempts to steal the match after scoring an escape to take the lead at the beginning of the third period. Mizzou took a12-5 lead into intermission.

It went down to the wire again at 165 pounds coming out of the break, with Oklahoma claiming the win with fourth-ranked Bubby Graham. The Sooner stopped No. 14 Zach Toal short of scoring the upset in the final seconds, notching a takedown to win by decision, 3-1.

Fourteenth-ranked 174-pounder Porter powered to major decision over Oklahoma's Matt Reed, scoring the bulk of his points in the third period. A riding time advantage of 3:11secured the bonus points for the victory with Porter winning 10-2. Porter improved to 13-0 in dual meets this weekend after defeating No. 1-ranked Chris Perry of Oklahoma State on Friday night, 9-1.

No. 8 Larson put together a dominant effort at 184 pounds, shutting out Oklahoma's Nolan McBryde by a score of 9-0 for the major decision. Larson is now nine wins shy of 100 as a part of the Mizzou Wrestling program. Fellow Top 10 Tiger Brent Haynes, ranked 10th, followed with an 11-5 decision of OU's Brad Johnson to give Mizzou a 23-8 lead into the final bout.

Top-ranked heavyweight Dom Bradley improved to 27-0 for his senior season with a stout 10-4 decision over Oklahoma's Keldrick Hall to close out Mizzou's dual victory. Bradley is also closing in on 100 career wins after this weekend with a total of 93.

The Tigers will now take an eleven-day hiatus and enjoy Senior Week before their final homedual of the season against SIU-Edwardsville on February 13.