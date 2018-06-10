Tigers Trade in Cleats for Sneakers

Kalen Grimes had career highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds, helping Missouri recover after blowing a 20-point lead.

Stefhon Hannah hit his first six shots, four of them 3-pointers, and had 18 points.

The Tigers, built to run under new coach Mike Anderson, won their second straight game in the season-opening tournament.

Missouri won despite getting only four points from Matt Lawrence, who had a career-high 27 Friday in a 101-80 victory over North Carolina A&T. Lawrence didn't get off a shot until launching an air ball to open the second half and didn't have a point until hitting a 3-pointer with 10:28 to go.

Brown had 20 points for Army, going 3-4 from 3-point range, and Bell had 17 while going 4-8 from long range. Chris Walker added ten points and eight rebounds.

Both teams had a total of 27 rebounds and no steals.