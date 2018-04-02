Tigers Trounce Austin Peay in Tournament Starter

By: Peter Terpstra

MURFREESBORO, TENN. - Missouri Volleyball defeated Austin Peay State University in three games Friday.

In their first game of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raider Bash, the Tigers moved to 5-1 on the season.

Preseason All-Big 12 selection Molly Kreklow lead the team in assists with 36. Underclassman Emily Wilson lead the team with 12 kills. Wilson also had 14.5 points in the match.

The Tigers pick up action against Eastern Tennessee State Saturday at noon.

 

