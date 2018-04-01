Tigers Trounce Mercer 81-63 To Earn Second Win of Season

COLUMBIA - Frank Haith and the Missouri Tigers men's basketball team continued the good start to their season Monday night, as they defeated the Mercer Bears 81-63. Sophomore Phil (Flip) Pressey led the Tigers in scoring with a career high 22 points, four assists, and five steals. Senior Kim English added 18 points in the Tigers victory.

The Tigers started scoring early and often with a 12-5 run in the first six minutes of the game. Junior Michael Dixon had the hot hand in the first half nailing two three-pointers, finishing the half with 12 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Dixon finished with 14 points.

Missouri hosts Niagra on Thursday Night at Mizzou Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.