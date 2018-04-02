Tigers Try to Scare Up a Win Against Nebraska

MU's next opponent, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, come into the game after a surprising 41-29 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater. The Tigers and Huskers are playing good football this year, and some say this Saturday's game could decide the Big 12 North Division title.

"It should be just as big as every other game. I don't really look at it as a big game. You know, it might be hyped up with all the stuff that's riding on it and the big storylines, and the headlines and all that kind of stuff," said senior wide receiver Brad Ekwerekwu. "Man, it's Nebraska. We saw them get beat, they're not an invincible team. We're trying to look at is as just another game. We're trying to go 1-0 this week and just come play better than we have the last couple of weeks."

Missouri and Nebraska's game kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln.