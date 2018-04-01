Tigers Upset No. 16 Denver at Pink Out

COLUMBIA -- The No. 22-ranked Missouri Gymnastics team topped No. 16 Denver on Friday. The Tigers pulled out a 194.725-194.625 victory over the Pioneers to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Tigers won all four event titles at the meet, with freshman Rachel Updike taking the vault, beam and floor titles. Allie Heizelman won the bars title, and Denver's Melodie Pulgarin Linero took first in the all-around. Updike has won three event titles in two meets this season, against Southern Utah she took home the vault title.



