Tight Security Planned for World Series

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Fans planning to attend World Series games in St. Louis should expect tight security.

St. Louis police chief Sam Dotson met Monday with state and federal law enforcement officials, government leaders and others. Representatives from the Cardinals and Major League Baseball were also there.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that while there are no known terrorist threats targeting either St. Louis or Boston, Dotson says agencies are preparing for all hazards.

It was just six months ago that deadly bombings occurred near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, a reminder of the need to secure events involving thousands of people.

St. Louis is hosting the third, fourth and, if necessary, fifth games of the best-of-seven World Series.