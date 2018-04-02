Tilley Launches Mo. Lieutenant Governor's Bid

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House Speaker Steven Tilley has formally launched his campaign for lieutenant governor. And Tilley says he is starting off with more than $1 million in his campaign account.

Tilley, a Republican from Perryville, officially announced his candidacy Thursday for Missouri's second-ranking executive post. It comes as no surprise, because Tilley had changed his fundraising committee to reflect his bid for lieutenant governor last December.

The lieutenant governor's office likely will be open in the 2012 elections because Republican incumbent Peter Kinder is expected to challenge Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Tilley said he raised $347,000 for his campaign in roughly the past six weeks and has more than $1 million in his account.

The only other declared candidate is Democrat Becky Plattner, of Marshall.