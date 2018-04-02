Tilley's Last Act: Eleventh-Hour Raise for House Staffers

JEFFERSON CITY - KOMU 8 News learned early Tuesday that retiring house speaker Steven Tilley granted raises to workers in Missouri House administration as well as those working for house members, all in addition to cost of living raises already planned for those workers. An e-mail sent Monday night from house Chief Clerk and Administrator Adam Crumbliss states the speaker cut costs and found efficiencies to generate savings with which to pay the staff.

The full text of the e-mail is below:

From: Adam Crumbliss

Sent: Monday, August 13, 2012 9:21 PM

To: _House Members and Staff

Subject: Compensation Adjustments

Dear House Members and Staff:

In June, Speaker Tilley made it clear the House should pursue a path

that emphasizes an increased investment in House staff. Over the last

few months we have identified several areas to cut costs and improve

efficiency with the goal of using the savings to reinvest in staff.

In his final act as Speaker, Representative Tilley has directed me to

implement additional salary adjustments beyond the recent Cost of

Living Adjustment for both Member Office Staff and Administrative

Staff.

These adjustments will be first noticed in paychecks at the end of

August. Member Office Staff will each receive a one-step salary

adjustment. A new salary grid will be available on the Housenet in

the coming days to assist employees in determining their new

compensation level. Administrative staff directors will be meeting

with administrative employees in the coming days to discuss approved

adjustments for each employee. Also, feel free to discuss the matter

with either me, Carol Althoff, or her staff in the Administration

Division.

The House administration is deliberately and aggressively seeking out

new methods of efficiency. The strategy of technological integration

is avoiding countless unnecessary costs, enhancing transparency, and

providing more efficient and effective legislative processes. A new

Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) phone system will soon be

implemented to cut costs. Administrative staff directors have made

some difficult choices on personnel and spending priorities. Member

office staff have worked to cut costs, suggest opportunities for

streamlining, and are working through substantial changes in the

organization. All of these actions are beginning to provide new

opportunities.

The House is enriched by the work of outstanding employees. Our

state, and even our nation, stand on the precipice of great change.

Our workforce is changing, our needs are changing, and our dreams are

changing. I believe our goal should be to become the leading public

sector employer-of-choice among Missourians. This goal should be

reflected in our productivity, accountability, customer service,

compensation, and willingness to be the standard-bearer of public

employers.

For my part, I wish to thank Speaker Tilley for his willingness to

confront tough issues, take a stand even when not popular, and lead

the House in a new direction. Change is tough. It reaches into the

very essence of our souls and wrestles with the most cherished of

ideas, beliefs, and notions. It brings about truths - both in

success and failure - and dares us to do better and be better.

Speaker Tilley has given me the opportunity to both succeed and fail

and been a strong guide in both. It is my hope that the House will be

better for it as well.

Sincerely,

D. Adam Crumbliss

Chief Clerk and Administrator