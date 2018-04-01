Tilley to Induct Limbaugh into Hall of Famous Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY - Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh is being inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians.

Limbaugh, a native of Cape Girardeau, was at the Missouri Capitol on Monday for a scheduled 1 p.m. ceremony inducting him into the hall of fame.



Republican Missouri House Speaker Steven Tilley selected Limbaugh for the honor but kept the timing of the ceremony secret until shortly before it was to start. Tilley has been attempting to avoid a public spectacle for the event after the selection was criticized by Democrats, some women's groups and other opponents of Limbaugh.



As a member of the Hall of Famous Missourians, Limbaugh will have a bronze bust displayed in the Capitol alongside the likes of President Harry Truman, Mark Twain, Walt Disney, George Washington Carver and Stan Musial.

House Minority Leader Mike Talboy issued the release below about the decision.

Mike Talboy Limbaugh Release