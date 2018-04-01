Tillman Scores Career-High in CMU Loss at Baker

BALDWIN CITY, KS -- Central Methodist's Melvin Tillman scored a career-high 33 points on Saturday, but it wasn't enough as Baker defeated the visitors 90-75 to close out regular season play in men's basketball action. The Eagles (14-14, 8-10 Heart of America Athletic) saw their five-game winning streak snapped after the loss to the Wildcats (19-10, 12-6 HAAC).

Tillman recorded career-highs in made field goals (10), field goal attempts (19), 3-point field goals made (five), 3-point field goal attempts (nine), free throws made (eight) and free throws attempted (10).

Alex Barner added 16 points for the Eagles. Eric Franklin had four points and four assists.

Corey Anderson tallied a team-high 23 points for Baker. Ben Steinlage had 17. Todd Johnston and Jack Shortell followed up with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Wildcats hit 52.5 percent (31-of-59) of their shots and 50 percent (11-of-22) from behind the arc. The Eagles shot 45.1 percent (23-of-51) from the field and made eight buckets from distance.

Central Methodist will travel to Evangel as the No. 7-seed in the upcoming Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament. The Quarterfinal game will tip on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Eagles lost both meeting to Evangel during the regular season, 72-61 and 74-64.