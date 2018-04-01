Time limits on ballot language challenges sent to governor

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Legislature sent Gov. Jay Nixon a measure Friday that would move up the deadline for deciding court challenges to ballot measures.

The House approved a bill requiring legal challenges to be resolved two months before an election, instead of the current six weeks.

The legislation comes after a court-ordered change last year cost the state nearly $860,000 to reprint ballots.

Supporters said the bill ensures military and overseas ballots could be sent on time while avoiding additional reprinting costs.

But Democratic Rep. Stacey Newman, of Richmond Heights, said the measure would limit judicial review of the wording of ballot measures that could be misleading to voters.

She said there would potentially be only two weeks if the governor places a measure on the August ballot.