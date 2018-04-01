Time Running Short for Mo. Campaign Finance Issues

JEFFERSON CITY - Time is running short for any legislative efforts to tighten Missouri's campaign finance rules.

Campaign finance appears to have taken a secondary position at the state Capitol, where the focus has included economic development, taxes and the Medicaid health care program for the poor and disabled. Lawmakers have about a month remaining until their mandatory adjournment.

Republican legislative leaders indicated support for more campaign finance reporting after a political committee required to report donations received contributions from a not-for-profit group that was not required to report.

Gov. Jay Nixon has called for reinstating campaign contribution caps and threatened to get it on the ballot if lawmakers do not act.

There has been little progress so far on either issue.