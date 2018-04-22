Timeline of former MU swimmer sexual assault investigation
COLUMBIA - After more than a year of reviewing evidence, Columbia police closed the Sasha Menu Courey sexual assault case.
Here is a detailed time-line of Menu Courey's time at MU and the subsequent reports and investigation:
- Sasha arrived at the University of Missouri in August 2009.
- Six months later in February 2010, the alleged sexual assault between Menu Courey and an MU football player occurred.
- Two months after that, Sasha checked herself into University hospital.
- In July 2010, she began regular counseling at the student health center.
- The following month, she noted her April hospitalization and "major depressive disorder" in her yearly medical appraisal for the athletic department.
- In December 2010, Sasha contacted an online rape crisis hotline and told her university therapist about the alleged rape.
- On March 21, Menu Courey checked herself into the on-campus psychiatric center where she told a nurse she was raped by an MU football player.
- Just 13 days later, she attempted suicide at a motel in Columbia.
- 23 days after that she was admitted to McLean hospital in Boston.
- On June 17, 2011 - Menu Courey died after ingesting 100 Tylenol.
- On January 23, 2014 - The Univeristy of Missouri was notified ESPN would airing a report during "Outside the Lines" claiming MU did not investigate the alleged sexual assault.
- On January 24, 2014 - The ESPN 'Outside the Lines' report aired.
- On January 26 - UM System President Tim Wolfe announced he would be hiring an independent attorney to conduct an investigation into how MU handled the situation.
- On January 27 - The Columbia Police Department announced it had launched an investigation into the alleged sexual assault after the MU Police Department determined the alleged event occurred off campus.
- On February 5 - The Board of Curators approved new Title IX policies.
- On February 14 - The university announced the Dowd Bennett law firm would investigate whether university employees acted lawfully throughout the alleged sexual assault and death of Menu Courey.
- On April 11 - The law firm reported its findings to the curators saying while the university did not violate the law, it did act inconsistently and did not act in accordance with the Title IX compliance program.
- On June 10, 2014 - MU announced it was making the Title IX coordinator a full-time position.
- October 30 - An advisory committee was being formed to find a Title IX administrator for the University of Missouri and the University of Missouri system employees in Columbia.
- February 25, 2015 - University of Missouri provost Garnett Stokes announced she appointed Ellen Eardley, a partner at Mehri & Skalet in Washington, D.C., and an adjunct faculty member at American University Washington College of Law, as assistant vice provost and Title IX administrator.
- March 18, 2015 - The Columbia Police Department announces it has closed its investigation into the assault.
