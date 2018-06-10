Tiny homes could be making their way to mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA — Tiny homes could be a possibility in the near future in Columbia.

An event was held Sunday afternoon at Woodcrest Chapel to discuss the innovation that would be required.

The inspiration for these new homes

The idea behind tiny homes is to provide cheaper, more efficient, and more enivronmentally-friendly housing throughout the United States.

Depending on the size and quality of a home, these houses can sell between $6,000 and $7,000 at the cheapest and up to $200,000 at the most expensive.

What the experts are saying

KOMU 8 previously reported residential homes in Columbia are required to be built with a minimum of 600 square feet living space.

Steve Eidson, the Missouri coordinator for the American Tiny Homes Association, is a building specialist for Shed Easy in Columbia.

"There are plenty of counties and municipalities that aren't zoned, where tiny homes are being placed currently," he said. "The opportunity is to have those people move into their communities, instead of losing them to other places that they could be placed right now."

What's next

Eidson said the homes could help combat homelessness in the U.S.

"It certainly is an option," he said. "I think there's many facets to that issue, but it definitely would provide a solution for housing."

A tiny home will be on exhibit April 24 at the 2016 Columbia Area Earth Day Festival held in Peace Park.

More notably, the CoMo Tiny Home Festival will be held June 25-26 at the Activity and Recreation Center on 1701 West Ash Street.