Tips to avoid frozen pipes this winter

COLUMBIA — With colder weather finally arriving, the Missouri Insurance Information Service released tips to help people avoid frozen pipes.

“Missourians should be reminded that frozen pipe breakage causes significant damage each year for homeowners," said Steven Witte, the government affairs director of the MIIS. "You can avoid costly damage to your walls, ceilings, carpets and furniture by following a few simple precautions."

Tips include:

1. Detach water hoses for storage.

2. Insulate outdoor faucets and pipes with paper, trash bags or plastic foam.

3. Seal cracks and holes in outside walls with caulk.

4. Open cabinets that border outside walls to expose pipes to warm indoor air.

5. Leave faucets slowly running.

6. If you leave town, do not turn the thermostat too low.

If your pipes do freeze, turn off the water. Move any electric appliances near the pipes, and do not use high-risk techniques to thaw the pipes. This can cause more damage. You may need to call a professional plumber rather than thawing the pipes yourself.