Tips to Help Save Gas

Everyone has felt gas prices hurting the wallet. But, there's actually a lot drivers can do to help lower the cost. Norman Dietzel, the owner of I-70 Used Cars said he has seen an increase in the sale of small engine cars. It doesn't take a new car to improve your gas mileage.

Tips include slowing down and driving at a steady pace. Check the tire pressure and avoid excessive idling. Keep up with regular maintenance on your car and avoid stop-and-go traffic. One of the best ways to improve gas mileage is to remove extra weight out of the car.